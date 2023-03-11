ECU Health to host bleeding disorders awareness event.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina hospital will be sharing important information to residents about bleeding disorders.

ECU Health and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University are educating patients, their families, and community members on bleeding disorders and local resources through their “Factor Fiesta” event on Saturday.

The event will feature guest speaker, Dr. Randall Ball of East Carolina University’s School of Dental Medicine as he discusses dental health in bleeding disorders.

“Factor Fiesta” takes place at 11 a.m. inside the East Carolina Heart Institute.

