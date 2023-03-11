Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU baseball to play doubleheader Saturday due to expected Sunday weather

Doubleheader will start as scheduled at 4 PM
ECU Baseball Cliff Godwin
ECU Baseball Cliff Godwin
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 12th ranked ECU baseball team will play two on Saturday due to expected weather on Sunday. They will play game two as scheduled at 4 PM. Game three will now follow game two 45 minutes after the completion of the day’s first game.

Carter Spivey and Josh Grosz are the expected starters in the games.

Pirates won game one on Friday night 7-2.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Signs have already been removed from the business.
Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location
Child killed in accident
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Child killed crossing Greenville street Thursday night identified
Officials say the boy was last seen around 4:30 P.M on Thursday.
UPDATE: Missing Craven County 11-year-old found

Latest News

Rose WR Kenderius Geddis signs with NCCU
J.H. Rose leading receiver Geddis signs with N.C. Central football
ECU women's basketball homecoming from AAC Championship
ECU women’s basketball fans welcome home their AAC Champion Pirates
J.H. Rose leading receiver Geddis signs with N.C. Central football
J.H. Rose leading receiver Geddis signs with N.C. Central football
ECU Baseball Cliff Godwin
12th Ranked ECU Baseball takes game one against Liberty