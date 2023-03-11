ECU baseball to play doubleheader Saturday due to expected Sunday weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 12th ranked ECU baseball team will play two on Saturday due to expected weather on Sunday. They will play game two as scheduled at 4 PM. Game three will now follow game two 45 minutes after the completion of the day’s first game.

Carter Spivey and Josh Grosz are the expected starters in the games.

Pirates won game one on Friday night 7-2.

