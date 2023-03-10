Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Virginia rocket launch visible Saturday evening in Eastern Carolina

NASA says the rocket will launch Saturday evening.
NASA says the rocket will launch Saturday evening.(NASA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLOPS ISLAND, VA. (WITN) - The evening sky across Eastern Carolina could light up brightly early Saturday evening when Rocket Lab launches its second electron rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

NASA says the launch will be able to be seen from Savannah. GA to as far north as Maine as the rocket rises into the heavens. The mission will be a satellite launch for a private company.

For us in Eastern Carolina, NASA says the best chance to see the rocket will be between 60 and 120 seconds after launch.

The two-hour launch window is set to open at 6 p.m.

It can also be seen online through Rocket Lab’s live stream of the event, which will start about 40 minutes before the launch window opens.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Child killed in accident
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville
Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.
The man's remains were found in this home on March 1st.
Skeletal remains in burned home identified as missing Bertie Co. man
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
‘He was telling us the devil made him do it’ - Man accused of driving car into ILM terminal makes first appearance in court
Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location
Child killed crossing Greenville street Thursday night identified
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Child killed crossing Greenville street Thursday night identified