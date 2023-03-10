Virginia rocket launch visible Saturday evening in Eastern Carolina

WALLOPS ISLAND, VA. (WITN) - The evening sky across Eastern Carolina could light up brightly early Saturday evening when Rocket Lab launches its second electron rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

NASA says the launch will be able to be seen from Savannah. GA to as far north as Maine as the rocket rises into the heavens. The mission will be a satellite launch for a private company.

For us in Eastern Carolina, NASA says the best chance to see the rocket will be between 60 and 120 seconds after launch.

The two-hour launch window is set to open at 6 p.m.

It can also be seen online through Rocket Lab’s live stream of the event, which will start about 40 minutes before the launch window opens.

