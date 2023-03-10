Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Virginia knocks off UNC in ACC Tournament

Virginia 68, UNC 59
No. 13 Virginia Defeats UNC 65-58
No. 13 Virginia Defeats UNC 65-58
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - .No. 13 Virginia dealt a damaging blow to North Carolina’s already shaky NCAA Tournament hopes, beating the Tar Heels 68-59 in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Former ECU star Jayden Gardner had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Reece Beekman added 15 points, five assists and five steals for the second-seeded Cavaliers.

Virginia finally wrestled away control of the game with a 9-0 run in the final two minutes after the Tar Heels had cut a 10-point deficit to 57-55. R.J. Davis scored 24 points to lead the Tar Heels, who lost for the second time in three meetings with the Cavaliers.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Child killed in accident
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville
Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.
The man's remains were found in this home on March 1st.
Skeletal remains in burned home identified as missing Bertie Co. man
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes blank Flyers
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Oubre, Rozier help Hornets deal Pistons 10th straight loss
Clemson bounces NC State men from ACC Tournament
Rose baseball pitcher Hugh Collins threw near no hitter on Thursday.
J.H. Rose baseball nearly throws no-no against South Central, Falcons win softball match up