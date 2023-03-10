Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Time to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to spring forward this weekend, daylight saving time is Sunday.

It starts at 2 a.m., so make sure your clocks move forward by an hour.

Experts say planning ahead is the key to feeling less tired with the time change.

Try going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier than usual in the days leading up to daylight saving. That way your body can slowly adjust to the earlier start.

Not everyone follows daylight saving in the U.S. People in Hawaii, most of Arizona and U.S. territories in the Pacific and Caribbean don’t follow the time change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Child killed in accident
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville
Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.
The man's remains were found in this home on March 1st.
Skeletal remains in burned home identified as missing Bertie Co. man
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

FILE - A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going...
3 years after pandemic declared, COVID-19 is still here
FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
LIVE: Biden speaks about jobs: Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on jobs report
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say