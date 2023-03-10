Advertise With Us
State begins issuing tax refunds

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Anyone who is expecting a North Carolina tax refund may be seeing those checks arriving in the coming week.

The Department of Revenue says they started issuing refunds for 2022 tax returns on Friday, adding that many taxpayers may begin receiving refunds both through the mail and by direct deposit as early as next week.

Taxpayers can use the where’s my refund tool on the department’s website to check the status of their refund.

