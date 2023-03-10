Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Prayer vigil held at school for child killed last night on busy Greenville street

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Area pastors gathered Friday morning at the school where they say a 9-year-old boy attended who was struck and killed by a car.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on South Memorial Drive near the Eppes Recreation Center.

The boy was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where police say he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and fully cooperated, according to police.

Pastor Rodney Coles and three other pastors conducted the vigil at Lakeforest Elementary School. Coles told WITN that the child was walking to Eppes to play basketball when he was struck.

The housing authority said after the vigil that the youngster lived in the Moyewood housing community, which is across Memorial from Eppes.

Greenville police are expected to release more information on the crash later today.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Child killed in accident
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville
Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.
The man's remains were found in this home on March 1st.
Skeletal remains in burned home identified as missing Bertie Co. man
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington...
Deputies identify man suspected of driving car into Wilmington International Airport terminal
Child killed in accident
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers 03/10/2023
State and federal officials discuss Alligator River Bridge replacement
State and federal officials discuss Alligator River Bridge replacement