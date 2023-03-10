Prayer vigil held at school for child killed last night on busy Greenville street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Area pastors gathered Friday morning at the school where they say a 9-year-old boy attended who was struck and killed by a car.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on South Memorial Drive near the Eppes Recreation Center.

The boy was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where police say he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and fully cooperated, according to police.

Pastor Rodney Coles and three other pastors conducted the vigil at Lakeforest Elementary School. Coles told WITN that the child was walking to Eppes to play basketball when he was struck.

The housing authority said after the vigil that the youngster lived in the Moyewood housing community, which is across Memorial from Eppes.

Greenville police are expected to release more information on the crash later today.

