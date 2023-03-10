Advertise With Us
Police find stolen guns, arrest two in Kinston

Jamarion Vaugn, Messiah Semndaia
Jamarion Vaugn, Messiah Semndaia(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested and charges are pending against a teenager after Kinston police found stolen guns in a car search.

Officers with Kinston’s Violent Crime Action Team say the car the three men were sitting in was illegally parked on Stroud Avenue Thursday night.

When they approached the car, officers say they saw the men trying to hide something. After searching the men, police found three handguns, two of which had been reported stolen.

Messiah Semndaia, 18, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Jamarion Vaughn, 19, was charged with possession of a stolen gun, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction because one of the guns had been altered with an automatic switch.

A 17-year-old faces possible charges in juvenile court and was released to a guardian.

