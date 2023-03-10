Advertise With Us
Patient and crew survive medical helicopter crash in North Carolina

photo of crashed medical helicopter in Macon County
photo of crashed medical helicopter in Macon County(WLOS)
By Anthony Daughety
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) -A patient and three crew members are recovering after surviving a crash in a medical helicopter they were traveling in Thursday night in Macon County.

The helicopter was traveling to Mission Hospital in Asheville when it crashed around 7 p.m. according to Macon County Sheriff Brent Holbrooks.

The patient and crew went to area hospitals and were reported to have minor to moderate injuries.

Tennessee based Erlanger Health Systems says the crash is the first in the 34-year history of it’s LIFE FORCE program.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

