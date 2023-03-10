Advertise With Us
Panthers trade for top pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Panthers send picks, D.J. Moore to Bears for top pick
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded multiple picks and DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears for the number one overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers will send the Bears the ninth overall pick in this year’s draft, 61st overall pick, next year’s first-round pick, a 2025 second-rounder, and star wide receiver DJ Moore.

The deal won’t be official until the start of the league year next Wednesday according to the Panthers.

Panthers released a story with a statement from General Manager Scott Fitterer on trading up to get a quarterback, “You go get the guy that you want, you know. If you have a conviction on a guy, you go get him. It’s pretty simple that way. If you don’t know, and you’re going to give all these resources to go up and get it, you’re hurting your team in the long run. You better be right. You better have conviction if you do move up. When you do that, you’re all in.”

Possible suspects to be the next franchise quarterback are Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, or Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

