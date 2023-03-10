Oubre, Rozier help Hornets deal Pistons 10th straight loss

DETROIT (AP) - Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points and Terry Rozier had 21 points and nine assists as the Charlotte Hornets beat Detroit 113-103 and extended the Pistons’ losing streak to 10 games.

P.J. Washington added 20 points and Nick Richards had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who won their second straight game.

Cory Joseph scored 17 points and James Wiseman finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.