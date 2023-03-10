Advertise With Us
Oubre, Rozier help Hornets deal Pistons 10th straight loss

Charlotte 113, Detroit 103
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.(Source: NBA)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT (AP) - Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points and Terry Rozier had 21 points and nine assists as the Charlotte Hornets beat Detroit 113-103 and extended the Pistons’ losing streak to 10 games.

P.J. Washington added 20 points and Nick Richards had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets, who won their second straight game.

Cory Joseph scored 17 points and James Wiseman finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit.

