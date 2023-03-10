Advertise With Us
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST
FULLERTON, Calif. (Gray News) – Officers with the Fullerton Police Department found a newborn abandoned inside the trashcan of a gas station restroom Thursday, according to a news release.

Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further treatment. Authorities said the newborn is stable but is in need of critical care.

The Safety Surrendered Baby Law was signed into California state law in January of 2006.

Its intent is to save the lives of newborns at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.

The law requires the baby to be taken to a hospital, designated fire station or other designated surrender sites.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

