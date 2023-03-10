Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Windy Saturday, More Rain Sunday

Cooler temps will stick around through the weekend
By Zach Holder
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) Mist/drizzle and the occasional shower will continue through midnight. Skies start to clear after that as windy conditions begin. Sunshine and 10-20 mph sustained northerly winds will battle it out Saturday. Temperatures near 60 might not feel as nice due to the wind.

We’ll start Sunday with the chance of a frost before the clouds thicken. The morning looks mostly dry before higher rain chances arrive near and after lunch. Sunday’s rain looks heavier than what we had Friday and should wash more pollen away. Not going to rule out a little sleet mixing in with rain as it crosses I-95 but temperatures will be well above freezing. Rain continues into Monday morning before leaving.

Coldest weather is still ahead of us. A freeze is possible next Tuesday and expected Wednesday morning. We could see temperatures as low as the upper 20s on Wednesday which would damage many plants. We’ll keep you updated.

Friday Night

Cloudy skies and drrizle early, followed by partial clearing. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Generally sunny. High 59F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain later in the day. High 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

Monday

Showers in the morning with some clearing in the afternoon. High 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

