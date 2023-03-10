J.H. Rose baseball nearly throws no-no against South Central, Falcons win softball match up

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose baseball team came within an out of a no hitter on Thursday night beating South Central 8-0.

The Rampants got a solid start from Hugh Collins who went 6.2 innings and surrendered the only hit they allowed with two outs in the seventh. He was tough out there.

Rose got homers from Mitch Jones and Andrew Wallen as they improved to 5-0.

South Central got the win though on the softball field as they topped Rose 13-7.

Somer Davenport drove in a pair of runs in the first to give the Falcons a 3-0 lead.

