Jacksonville veterans react to hearings on Afghanistan withdrawal

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several conversations have sparked since Wednesday’s hearings on the suicide bombing that happened during the Biden Administration’s evacuation plan from Afghanistan in 2021.

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews gave an emotional testimony at Wednesday’s House Foreign Affairs Committee surrounding the US evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021.

During the evacuation, a suicide bombing killed more than 100 Afghans and 13 U.S. servicemembers including Sgt. Nicole Gee who was stationed at Camp Lejeune.

In his testimony, Andrews, now a double-amputee after the bombing, criticized the lack of decisiveness amongst the command in the moments before the bombing calling it catastrophic.

“He deserves answers because this is going to affect him for the rest of his life. It is regardless it still affects him in the interview you saw it. He could barely get the interview out so he’s gonna be dealing with this situation for the rest of his life and rightfully so it’s a traumatic event that happened. So the leadership owes him answers,” said retired Marine and Afghanistan Wendy Silvera,

Several GOP-led committees including the House Armed Services and Oversight panels are investigating the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.