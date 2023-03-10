Advertise With Us
Hurricanes blank Flyers

Carolina 1, Philadelphia 0
Carolina Hurricanes
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH (AP) Pyotr Kochetkov returned from the minor leagues and made 19 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes blanked the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0.

Andrei Svechnikov scored an early power-play goal and that was enough for the Hurricanes who’ve won four games in a row and nine of their last 11.

Carolina has back-to-back home shutouts and hasn’t allowed a goal in three of its last four games at home.

Kochetkov was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis for his first NHL action since Jan. 15 after goalie Antti Raanta suffered an injury Tuesday night at Montreal.

