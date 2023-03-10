Advertise With Us
HOLY THEFT: Winterville police seek church mail thief

Police said the mail and packages from the church.
Police said the mail and packages from the church.(Winterville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Winterville are looking for a man who stole packages and mail from a church.

Video surveillance captured the March 4th theft from the mailbox of Open Door Church in Winterville.

The footage shows a silver Toyota Prius that is being driven by a man who went into the church parking lot on Reedy Branch Road shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say the thief stopped at the church’s mailbox, got out of his car, took all of the mail and packages out of the mailbox, and drove off.

Police said it happened last Saturday.
Police said it happened last Saturday.(Winterville police)

Winterville police say the man was slender with short hair and was wearing a t-shirt, shorts, and white shoes.

There is a reward that leads to the arrest in the case.

If you know who this church thief is call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-777

