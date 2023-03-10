Advertise With Us
Health Sciences Academy students attended ECU Health career fair

(ECU Health)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina high schoolers got the chance to meet healthcare professionals at a job fair.

Health Science Academy students attended the health career fair that was hosted by ECU Health on Thursday. Over 20 hospital departments as well as partners like Pitt Community College and Beaufort County Community College offered interactive booths to show students various careers in health.

The hospital system says the students enrolled in Health Science Academy while still continuing their base education with Pitt County and Duplin County schools. The purpose of the program is to make sure students are ready for college-level health programs.

“Health Sciences Academy offers high school students the opportunity to explore different careers in health care and receive real experiences in the health care setting,” said Nancy Turner, program coordinator, Workforce Development for ECU Health. “Presenters in the career fair were able to tell students their career path, including where they went to school, how long degree programs take and degree/certification requirements for their careers.”

ECU Health says the students will also get the chance to shadow and volunteer in the healthcare field.

