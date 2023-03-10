Greenville pedestrians express safety concerns after a 9-year-old was struck by a car and killed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some are hoping for change and others are mourning after Jayceon Epps, a student at Lake Forest Elementary was killed.

The crash happened on South Memorial Drive between 5th and 3rd street in Greenville.

“Losing any student is always awful but he seemed like a really bright young man that impacted a lot of people,” says Pitt County Schools Student Services Director, Karen Harrington.

Some like Ivan Jones, who walks in the area where the crash happened, says he thinks more needs to be done to protect walkers. “See more and get more crosswalks out here so we see more you know, so we actually see things going on.”

NCDOT officials WITN spoke to wouldn’t say if more safety measures needed to be added, only acknowledging that there are existing crosswalks and sidewalks in that area.

In the meantime, school officials say that there is support available for those students and staff who may be struggling with the loss.

Harrington says, “We had student services staff out this morning working with the staff as well as the students throughout the day in the media center and classrooms.”

Harrington also says that during this time, it’s important for the Pitt County community to keep this family and the community of Lake Forest elementary in their thoughts and prayers.

This morning a prayer vigil for Epps’ family and the Lake Forest community happened at Lake Forest Elementary. Pitt County School officials also say that if there is a memorial, it will be held at the school.

