Fur Baby Friday: Meet Buttercup

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is highlighting another sweet cat.

Meet Buttercup, the 1-year-old tabby who’s been stealing hearts at the shelter, thanks to her remarkable yellow eyes and sweet personality.

A calm and curious cat, Buttercup has become a HSEC staff favorite, according to Amanda Parmelee, the humane society’s president.

Parmelee says she also loves exploring, which she proved while visiting Courtney Bunting on ENC at Three.

You can meet Buttercup or any other adoptable pets by contacting the humane society through their website.

