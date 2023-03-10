Farmville Central prepared for shot at state title redemption on Saturday

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Farmville Central boys basketball will again represent the east in the state championship on Saturday. The Jags won their 5th straight regional title last Saturday and prepare to meet undefeated Reidsville in the 2A championship game. It’s familiar, but this year’s preparation is focused on redemption for last year’s state runner-up finish.

“Last year we were playing around all this week,” says Farmville Central junior JD Daniels, “This year we know there is no playing.”

“Any time a team is undefeated coming into the state championship game you know they are for real. There is no fluke this time of year. After the third round, everyone can play,” says Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford, “It’s the longest week of the season... We’re ready to play.”

The Jaguars play at 2:30 PM at the Dean Smith Center on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.