ECU women’s basketball wins the AAC Championship for first time, going to the NCAA Tournament for first time since 2006-07

ECU 46, Houston 44
ECU women's basketball wins three OT classic over Houston
ECU women's basketball wins three OT classic over Houston(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, TX (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team lived up to its billing coming back with a big second half to beat Houston 46-44 to win the American Athletic Conference championship for the first time.

The Pirates earned the conference automatic NCAA tournament berth and will go to the big dance for the first time since 2006-07.

ECU held to just two points in the first quarter and trailed at the half 23-16 at the half.

The Pirates battled back to take the lead in the 3rd and battled to the end of the game. When the game was on the line Farmville Central graduate Amiya Joyner made some of the most clutch plays. A huge block in the final seconds and this basket and the foul late in the 4th. Amiya had 7 points and 15 rebounds.

ECU led by Synia Johnson with 13 points. Alexsia Rose had 9 big points off the bench to get them started.

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show is Sunday at 8 PM.

