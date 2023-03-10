Advertise With Us
ECU men’s basketball falls to top ranked Houston in the AAC tournament quarterfinals

Houston 60, ECU 46
#1 Houston beats ECU
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball had the lead in the first half and kept it close with the top ranked team in the nation on Friday but eventually fell to Houston 60-46 in the AAC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Pirates trailed Cougars by just two points at the half. Houston separated a bit but ECU stayed in striking distance until the final few minutes.

ECU led in scoring by Ezra Ausar with 18 points and 19 rebounds. The 19 rebounds are an AAC tournament record for a game. RJ Felton added 8 points in the loss.

Houston paced by Marcus Sasser who had a game-high 30 points.

The Pirates are 16-17.

Virginia knocks off UNC in ACC Tournament