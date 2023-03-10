Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU to hold welcome home party Friday night, selection show gathering on Sunday

ECU women’s basketball to throw out first pitch on Saturday
ECU women's basketball edges High Point
ECU women's basketball edges High Point(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team won the American Athletic Conference title late Thursday night. The Pirates will be celebrating their ticket to the big dance this weekend on campus. Below are events the school is holding that are open to the public to attend:

“Congratulations ECU Women’s Basketball

Welcome Home the American Athletic Conference Champions

The East Carolina Women’s Basketball team is scheduled to return to Greenville on Friday evening. Fans can show their support for the 2023 American Athletic Conference Champions in the Walter and Marie Williams Athletic Hall of Fame in Minges Coliseum. The team is expected to arrive around 7:30 p.m., with doors to the area opening at 7:15 p.m. All surface lots around Minges Coliseum will be open for fans to park.

Head Coach Kim McNeill and Synia Johnson to throw out first pitch on Saturday

2022-23 AAC Coach of the Year Kim McNeill and 2023 AAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player Synia Johnson will throw out the first pitch for Saturday’s ECU Baseball game vs. Liberty at 4 p.m. The entire women’s basketball team will be on hand for the game.

March Madness Selection Show Watch Party

Please join the ECU women’s basketball team in the TowneBank Tower on Sunday, March 12, for the NCAA Selection Show. The event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Fans can park in the Burt Family Premium Lot. The Pirates, who punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007 and third time overall, will find out their opening round opponent and destination for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

March Madness Ticket Information

The Pirates women’s basketball team will learn their first-round opponent in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening. Ticket information will be emailed to all Pirate Club members on Monday.”

Quoted information is courtesy ECU Athletics

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Child killed in accident
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville
Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.
The man's remains were found in this home on March 1st.
Skeletal remains in burned home identified as missing Bertie Co. man
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes blank Flyers
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Oubre, Rozier help Hornets deal Pistons 10th straight loss
No. 13 Virginia Defeats UNC 65-58
Virginia knocks off UNC in ACC Tournament
Clemson bounces NC State men from ACC Tournament