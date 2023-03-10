Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old boy in Craven County

Officials say the boy was last seen around 4:30 P.M on Thursday.
Officials say the boy was last seen around 4:30 P.M on Thursday.(Craven County Sheriff’s Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing child.

Authorities say Aaron Rogers, 11, was reported missing Thursday night at 6:07 P.M.

Rogers is said to have been seen wearing blue jeans and a grey short sleeve shirt.

Deputies say he was last seen leaving his house in the 5000 block of U.S. 17 South near New Bern around 4:30 P.M. on Thursday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Child killed in accident
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville
Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.
The man's remains were found in this home on March 1st.
Skeletal remains in burned home identified as missing Bertie Co. man
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

photo of crashed medical helicopter in Macon County
Patient and crew survive medical helicopter crash in North Carolina
Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
Church shooting in Germany leaves several dead, wounded
NCEL 03-09-2023
NCEL 03-09-2023
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville