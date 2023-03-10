Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old boy in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing child.

Authorities say Aaron Rogers, 11, was reported missing Thursday night at 6:07 P.M.

Rogers is said to have been seen wearing blue jeans and a grey short sleeve shirt.

Deputies say he was last seen leaving his house in the 5000 block of U.S. 17 South near New Bern around 4:30 P.M. on Thursday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620.

