Deputies identify man suspected of driving car into Wilmington International Airport terminal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in custody after he allegedly drove a car through an entrance to the Wilmington International Airport terminal.

A spokesperson from TSA’s Public Affairs said that a TSA officer sustained minor injuries during the incident. The officer was taken to the hospital for medical attention and their current condition is unknown.

“The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office was engaged in a situation at the Wilmington International Airport this evening shortly after 7 PM. A vehicle had breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac. The vehicle then retreated from the tarmac and the driver was engaged by deputies with New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle ultimately ended up inside the terminal after crashing through doors and windows. Deputies then detained the driver of the vehicle. He faces several state and federal charges. No one was injured during the altercation,” NHCSO wrote in a press release.

On March 10, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in relation to this incident. He has been charged with:

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official,

Speeding to elude arrest,

Trespass on airport property,

Disorderly conduct,

Resist obstruct delay a government official

Dvorak is being held under a $50,000 secured bond. He will make his first appearance by video at 2 p.m. on March 10.

Tray Anthony Dvorak was arrested in connection to a car driving into the Wilmington International Airport (New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

Wilmington International Airport has released the following statement:

”An automobile breached the airport. No one from the public was injured. New Hanover County Sherriff’s office responded swiftly, detained the individual, and is coordinating with partner agencies. The airport is open and had minimal impact to operations. ILM expects to be fully operational by the morning.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

Video captures New Hanover County Sheriff's Office deputies removing the vehicle from the terminal.

