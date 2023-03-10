Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Couple arrested for stealing fire hydrant, police say

Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after they stole a fire hydrant, according to police. (Source: WALA)
By Lee Peck and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) – Two people in Alabama are facing multiple charges after stealing a fire hydrant, according to police.

The Mobile Police Department said officers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday about people stealing a fire hydrant in front of a Regions Bank.

Responding officers noticed the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police said they found the fire hydrant in the truck, along with a firearm and drugs.

Police arrested 43-year-old Keith Haley and 39-year-old Karla Frye.

Haley is charged with first-degree theft of services and carrying a concealed weapon, jail records show.

Frye is charged with first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both have bond hearings on Friday.

Officials estimate the cost to replace the fire hydrant to be at least $1,500.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Child killed in accident
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville
Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.
The man's remains were found in this home on March 1st.
Skeletal remains in burned home identified as missing Bertie Co. man
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

Latest News

FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
FILE: An image of Ben Franklin is seen on a $100 bill. Silicon Valley Bank failed after...
Bank regulators seize Silicon Valley Bank in largest bank failure since the Great Recession
Police said the shooting took place a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s...
German police: 6 dead in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall shooting
Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location