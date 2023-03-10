Advertise With Us
Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville

Child hit by car
Child hit by car(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police are investigating after a child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening.

It happened around 7:30 on South Memorial Drive between 5th Street and 3rd Street.

The juvenile was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where police say he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is fully cooperating.

Memorial Drive, between 5th Street and 3rd Street, will remain closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

