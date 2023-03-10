Child killed after being hit by a car on South Memorial Drive in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville police are investigating after a child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening.

It happened around 7:30 on South Memorial Drive between 5th Street and 3rd Street.

The juvenile was transported to ECU Health Medical Center where police say he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is fully cooperating.

Memorial Drive, between 5th Street and 3rd Street, will remain closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.