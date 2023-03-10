Carolina Ale House closes Greenville location

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A popular restaurant chain has closed its location in Greenville.

Signs at Carolina Ale House on Greenville Boulevard have been removed and a note on the front door said the business was closed as they look for their next location in Greenville.

In a social media post, the restaurant said it decided not to renew the lease for its current location at the Greenville Mall.

Back in 2015, the building was condemned by building inspectors after decorative brick inside started falling, nearly hitting customers. The restaurant quickly fixed the problem and was allowed to reopen.

“We have loved being a part of the amazing community and look forward to seeing you soon,” said the note on the front door.

