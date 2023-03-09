Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian accident killed a worker this morning on a busy Wayne County highway.

The Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on U.S. 70 near the intersection with Uzzell Road, east of Goldsboro.

Troopers said a car was heading west on the four-lane highway when he hit a pedestrian who had walked out into the road in front of a job site.

The name of the person killed has yet to be released as the family hasn’t been notified. The driver, who is from Kinston, was not injured.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Greene
Ayden Crips member gets 14 year sentence
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store
Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center looking for new leader
An Eastern Carolina animal shelter director is retiring after a puppy was controversially euthanized
Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine...
Bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities

Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish 3,000 acre brush fire.
Camp Lejeune brush fire 100% contained; road reopens
The Wahl-Coates Elementary School of the Arts coordinator.
Wahl-Coates Elementary awarded $96,920 grant for media center
Alligator River Bridge
State and federal officials discuss Alligator River Bridge replacement
Funeral arrangements announced for Terry Holland