Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A pedestrian accident killed a worker this morning on a busy Wayne County highway.

The Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on U.S. 70 near the intersection with Uzzell Road, east of Goldsboro.

Troopers said a car was heading west on the four-lane highway when he hit a pedestrian who had walked out into the road in front of a job site.

The name of the person killed has yet to be released as the family hasn’t been notified. The driver, who is from Kinston, was not injured.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

