WHO AM I? Havelock looking for driver who took out light pole

Havelock looking for driver who took out light pole
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are hoping you can help them catch a hit & run driver who caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Havelock police today released surveillance photos of a man who took out a light pole with his pickup truck and kept going.
It happened around 8:50 p.m. on February 28th near Cookout, according to police.
The collision caused a power outage and repairs costing over $30,000.
Police said the man has a tattoo on his left forearm of “IGY6″ and was driving a newer silver Ford F-250 pickup with black and chrome running boards.
Anyone with information on the man should call Havelock police at 252-447-3212.
