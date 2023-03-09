Advertise With Us
WHO AM I? Havelock looking for driver who took out light pole

Police released the photos today.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are hoping you can help them catch a hit & run driver who caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Havelock police today released surveillance photos of a man who took out a light pole with his pickup truck and kept going.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on February 28th near Cookout, according to police.

The collision caused a power outage and repairs costing over $30,000.

Police said the man has a tattoo on his left forearm of “IGY6″ and was driving a newer silver Ford F-250 pickup with black and chrome running boards.

Anyone with information on the man should call Havelock police at 252-447-3212.

