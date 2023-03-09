Water leak in Pamlico County left hundreds under a boil water advisory

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It was around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday night when 900 residents in Arapahoe started losing water pressure. The Pamlico County Manager says it was the result of a large water main leak that took until 6:15 Wednesday morning to fix.

“It started trickling, and we noticed late last night we saw a bunch of cars to the corner of the road out there, and we figured something was wrong, and we figured something was wrong because of whatever pressure,” said Floyd Blango, a Pamlico County Resident.

Tim Buck, the Pamlico County Manager, says the affected area was required to go under a boil water advisory.

“They did find a leak, a pretty major leak on the corner of Don Lee Road and Kershaw. It was an 8-inch line which is a big line, so it basically drained our Arapahoe water in about two and a half hours,” said Buck.

Right now, the county isn’t sure when the boil water notice will be lifted.

“We’re sampling today and hope to have something back hopefully as early as tomorrow, so it’ll still be in effect tomorrow for at least 24 hours,” said Buck.

While the leak mainly affected residents, one restaurant did have to close after speaking with the health inspector.

“I was like, wow, we wash our hands a lot in the kitchen. There’s no way to keep up food going out,” said Johnathon Giffin, Gary’s Down East Seafood Manager.

Griffin says the main reason for the closure was the health of his customers.

“My only concern was being opened, ya know, if it’s for the safety of customers and ourselves so,” said Griffin.

Buck said he wasn’t exactly sure what caused the leak, but he says that it seems like, over time, the joints at the intersection of the pipes settled and eventually separated.

