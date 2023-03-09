Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Wahl-Coates Elementary awarded $96,920 grant for media center

The Wahl-Coates Elementary School of the Arts coordinator.
The Wahl-Coates Elementary School of the Arts coordinator.(Pitt County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A third elementary school in the East is given a grant for a media center expansion.

The Wahl-Coates Elementary School of the Arts in Grenville was awarded $96,920.47 by the James J. and Marnie Richardson Perkins Trust.

Coordinator Allison Edwards says they will use the funds to create a space called “Makerspace” where students can gather with others of similar interests to share ideas, work together, and to equip themselves with knowledge.

“We want our media center to transform from a place where students not only know the media center as a place to check out books, but as a place where they can learn, discover, grow and create,” Edwards said. “A key part of that process involves the opportunity to work collaboratively and we’re excited to be in a position to feature a space that students and staff can utilize to exchange thoughts, produce innovative conversations and learn from each other.”

This makes the third Pitt County elementary school given a grant by the James J. and Marnie Richardson Perkins Trust in the last twelve months.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Greene
Ayden Crips member gets 14 year sentence
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine...
Bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities
Camp Lejeune wildfire
Large brush fire burning at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

Alligator River Bridge
State and federal officials discuss Alligator River Bridge replacement
Funeral arrangements announced for Terry Holland
Firefighters work to extinguish 3,000 acre brush fire.
Camp Lejeune brush fire 100% contained; road remains closed
Firefighters work to extinguish 3,000 acre brush fire.
Camp Lejeune brush fire at 100% containment