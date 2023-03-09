US constitutional convention backed by N. Carolina House

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -A majority in the North Carolina House has agreed to call for a meeting to consider some changes to the U.S. Constitution.

The House voted Wednesday for a pair of resolutions that would add North Carolina to the list of states that are seeking a national “convention of states” as the Constitution permits.

Thirty-four states must formally support the idea for one to occur.

The two resolutions now go to the Senate, where affirmative votes also would be needed for approval.

Resolutions aren’t subject to the governor’s veto stamp.

The House resolutions mention alterations to the federal government’s powers and finances, as well as term limits.

