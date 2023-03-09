Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

US constitutional convention backed by N. Carolina House

NC state legislature
NC state legislature
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -A majority in the North Carolina House has agreed to call for a meeting to consider some changes to the U.S. Constitution.

The House voted Wednesday for a pair of resolutions that would add North Carolina to the list of states that are seeking a national “convention of states” as the Constitution permits.

Thirty-four states must formally support the idea for one to occur.

The two resolutions now go to the Senate, where affirmative votes also would be needed for approval.

Resolutions aren’t subject to the governor’s veto stamp.

The House resolutions mention alterations to the federal government’s powers and finances, as well as term limits.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Greene
Ayden Crips member gets 14 year sentence
Pitt County arrest
Man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Pitt County
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
The Greenville man won a $504,104 Cash 5 jackpot.
Greenville man wins $504,104 Cash 5 jackpot
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase

Latest News

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Report: 6-year-old won’t be charged after shooting teacher
Businesses in Eastern North Carolina are prepping for an overnight frost advisory.
Farms and nurseries in ENC prepare for frost
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping
Creekside Elementary School
ENC schools participate in statewide tornado drill