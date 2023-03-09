Advertise With Us
Skeletal remains in burned home identified as missing Bertie Co. man

Kendrick Williams
Kendrick Williams(Bertie County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KELFORD, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say skeletal remains found earlier this month in a house damaged by fire last year have been identified as a missing Bertie County man.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said the remains belong to Kendrick Williams.

The 38-year-old Williams was reported missing on June 21st, the same day of the fire at the home on Second Street in Kelford.

The remains were found on March 1st by someone cleaning debris from the fire scene.

The sheriff said the cause of Williams’ death has not been determined and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Ruffin told WITN that the home in Kelford was foreclosed and vacant at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire was listed as a short in the electrical system.

The sheriff said it’s not clear what association, if any, Williams had to the house.

Williams was last seen near his home on Governors Road outside of Windsor.

