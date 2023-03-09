Advertise With Us
PCC hosts free PBS workshop for early childhood educators

(Pitt Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is partnerning with PBS North Carolina Education to provide free and professional training for early childhood educators.

“Sparking Curiosity in the Classroom with Elinor Wonders Why” is part of the Playful Learning Workshop Series for 2023 by PBS North Carolina. This event will take place March 28 at the Charles E. Russell Building from 6-8 p.m., with a dinner included. This event can used for two hours toward professional development requirements.

PCC says participants will receive a free tool kit to use in the classroom.

“Our department is honored to partner with PBS North Carolina Education in providing this event,” said Melissa Rees, chair of PCC’s Education and Child Development Department. “This is an excellent opportunity for educators to learn fun and innovative ways of increasing STEM activities in their classrooms.”

Rees explained that this education curriculum was inspired by the “Elinor Wonders Why” animated show on PBS. The seminar will incorporate topics like science, literacy, and social-emotional learning into the classroom.

Registration for the workshop is required and can be completed online at pbsnc.org/workshops. Rees warns this could fill up quickly so sign-up quickly if you are interested.

