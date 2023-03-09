Advertise With Us
Nash County man sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine

Sean Mills
Sean Mills(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man, convicted of trafficking methamphetamine learned his fate in a federal courtroom in Raleigh.

Sean Mills, of Nashville, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in December to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm to further his drug trafficking activity.

The 41-year-old Mills was arrested last May after federal DEA agents and deputies from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office searched two of Mills’ homes in central Nash County after they say he sold meth to an undercover DEA agent who had placed his order directly through a supplier in Mexico.

“I commend the hard work from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the United States Attorney’s Office,” said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. “We strive to build strong partnerships with our federal and local agencies to prevent criminals like this from destroying our communities.”

