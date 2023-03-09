Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Kinston mayor reappointed to Governor’s Crime Commission

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s mayor has secured another term on the Governor’s Crime Commission.

Mayor Don Hardy was originally appointed to serve on the commission in October of 2021 and was the first elected official from Kinston to be appointed as a voting member of the commission as the municipal government official. Hardy’s new term will expire in February of 2026.

The crime commission makes recommendations on federal grants for the state’s criminal justice system, crime victims’ services, and juvenile justice to the governor and the secretary of the Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Greene
Ayden Crips member gets 14 year sentence
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Latest News

PCC hosts free PBS workshop for early childhood educators
Police released the photos today.
WHO AM I? Havelock looking for driver who took out light pole
The Beaufort County United Way is recruiting teams to compete in the inaugural United We Can...
Beaufort County ‘We Can’ sculpture seeks teams to participate
The man's remains were found in this home on March 1st.
Skeletal remains in burned home identified as missing Bertie Co. man