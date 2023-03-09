Kinston mayor reappointed to Governor’s Crime Commission

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s mayor has secured another term on the Governor’s Crime Commission.

Mayor Don Hardy was originally appointed to serve on the commission in October of 2021 and was the first elected official from Kinston to be appointed as a voting member of the commission as the municipal government official. Hardy’s new term will expire in February of 2026.

The crime commission makes recommendations on federal grants for the state’s criminal justice system, crime victims’ services, and juvenile justice to the governor and the secretary of the Department of Public Safety.

