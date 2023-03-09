Kinston man facing 16 charges after drug bust

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is in jail on 16 charges after police said they bought cocaine from him on four different occasions.

Avery Mitchell was arrested on Wednesday after a four-month investigation into the sale of crack cocaine.

Police arrested the man while driving his vehicle and then later searched his storage unit, finding an amount of cocaine inside as well as searching the man’s home on Hines Avenue. There they seized a .357 revolver.

Williams is facing charges of trafficking cocaine, four counts of sell/deliver cocaine, four counts of sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of school, five counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and possession of a firearm by felon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.