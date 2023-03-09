Advertise With Us
Kinston Crime Task Force holds third meeting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Crime Intervention Task Force will meet for the third time Thursday to discuss gang violence and crime prevention in the city.

The meeting will take place at The Gate Community Center today at 10:30 A.M.

The task force was formed as a response to a wave of violent crime that swept the city late last year.

Concerned residents, community leaders, and city officials will meet to work on ideas to make Kinston safer.

Additionally, committees will meet to focus on specific aspects of crime reduction.

