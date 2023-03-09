Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler Air Here to Stay

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) Watch for frost tonight but the threat isn’t anywhere as high as it was last night. It will be cold still! Clear skies help temperatures fall initially to where we could have 30s by 11 PM. Thicker clouds move in overnight helping keep frost away. Showers start to arrive by sunrise.

Showers will be scattered and on the lighter side. Still worth taking the rain gear as you head out the door. Rain chances peak around noon and then fall through the afternoon. Showers could still be in the area for the first pitch of Game 1 against Liberty at ECU. Less than a quarter of an inch is expected with this first round. It’ll be a cool and windy Saturday if you’re headed to the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day festival. More rain arrives Sunday afternoon likely impacting Game 3 against Liberty. Rain continues into Monday with the chance of a brief warm-up.

Coldest weather is still ahead of us. Another frost is possible Sunday morning with a freeze expected next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. This will be the worst of our cold air and we could see temperatures as low as the upper 20s. That would be cold enough to damage plants.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Showers start to arrive around sunrise. Low around 38F. Winds light and variable.

Friday

Cloudy with showers. High around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Saturday

Sunny skies. High 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.

