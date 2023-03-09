Advertise With Us
Jacksonville Police looking for man who stole car from area hotel

Police say they are searching for the man in the photo.
Police say they are searching for the man in the photo.(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Police are searching for a man they say is a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.

Police say the man is a suspect after a car was stolen at the Days Inn at 505 N. Marine Boulevard on March 6th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Rossiter at 910-938-6407 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

