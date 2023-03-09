Jacksonville Police looking for man who stole car from area hotel

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville Police are searching for a man they say is a person of interest in a stolen vehicle case.

Police say the man is a suspect after a car was stolen at the Days Inn at 505 N. Marine Boulevard on March 6th.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Rossiter at 910-938-6407 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

