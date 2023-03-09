Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Germany: Deaths, injuries in shooting inside Hamburg church

FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers...
FILE - Police said the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — Shots were fired inside a church in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday night, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

Police said on Twitter that the shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometers (miles) north of the downtown area of Germany’s second-biggest city.

They said that “several people were seriously wounded, some of them fatally,” but didn’t give a precise figure.

German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of a building used by Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m.

Further details on what happened and on any possible motive weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Greene
Ayden Crips member gets 14 year sentence
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
Worker killed in pedestrian crash on U.S. 70 in Wayne Co.
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass addresses community members and local and state law...
Suspect in shooting of 2 Jewish men in LA pleads not guilty
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern CEO ‘sorry,’ but avoids specifics at Senate hearing
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans
Kinston man facing 16 charges after drug bust
Kinston man facing 16 charges after drug bust
Skeletal remains in burned home identified as missing Bertie Co. man
Skeletal remains in burned home identified as missing Bertie Co. man