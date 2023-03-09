Advertise With Us
Funeral arrangements announced for Terry Holland

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former East Carolina University athletics director Terry Holland.

The 80-year-old Holland, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, passed away on February 26th.

Holland was AD from 2004 until his retirement in 2013. After retiring, he was named emeritus director of athletics at ECU.

Before his time at ECU, Holland served as head coach at the University of Virginia from 1974 to 1990 and won the school’s first ACC tournament championship in 1976.

After retiring from coaching in 1990, Holland returned to Davidson as athletic director and later became the athletics director at Virginia for seven seasons.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6th at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, following a private family graveside service at the University of Virginia Cemetery.

Contributions to raise awareness and find a cure for Alzheimer’s can be made in Holland’s name by clicking here.

