ECU women’s basketball advances to AAC tournament championship game for first time

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team defeated Memphis Thursday night 69-60 to reach the AAC Championship game for the first time in program history.

The Pirates never trailed. They built it up to a ten point lead in the third before the Tigers came back to tie it late in the quarter.

ECU with a dominant fourth quarter pulled away and held off Memphis to close off the win.

Pirates were led by Danae McNeal with 22 points, Micah Dennis had 17 points and Synia Johnson had 13 points.

Farmville Central graduate Amiya Joyner had 6 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Memphis was led by Jamirah Shutes with 21 points.

ECU will face Houston in the AAC Championship game on Thursday night scheduled for 9 PM. The winner gets the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. ECU has been twice all-time according to their record book. Once in 1981-82 and most recently in 2006-07.

