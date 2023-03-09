ECU men’s basketball knocks off South Florida in the AAC tournament

FORT WORTH, TEXAS (WITN) - The ECU men’s basketball team overcame a slow start and pulled away to a big win over South Florida 73-58 to open the AAC Conference Tournament in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday afternoon.

It’s the first time the Pirates have won a game at the AAC Tournament since the 2016-17 season. They beat Temple that year before losing to SMU in the next round.

The Pirates got down 10 points early in the first half and said once they stopped turning it over it enabled them to play better defense. They went from down 22-12 mid-first half to leading 41-33 at the break.

They stretched their lead out to 57-41 in the second half and went on to victory.

ECU led by RJ Felton and Jaden Walker both with 22 points. Walker had a double-double with 10 assists.

The Bulls were led by star Tyler Harris who had 26 points in the loss.

ECU will meet number one seed and number one ranked Houston in the next round. They face the Cougars at 1 PM on Thursday. The game is being televised on ESPN2.

