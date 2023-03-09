ECU hosts annual theatre arts day for high school students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school students here in the East will be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at how theater productions are put together.

ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance will host six Pitt County High Schools Thursday morning.

Students in attendance will be able to participate in four different workshops with professional theatre clinicians.

The workshops will include costume design, clowning, improvisation, and movement.

The event will begin today at 9:30 A.M.

