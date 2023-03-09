Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU hosts annual theatre arts day for high school students

ECU hosts theatre arts day for high school students
ECU hosts theatre arts day for high school students(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school students here in the East will be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at how theater productions are put together.

ECU’s School of Theatre and Dance will host six Pitt County High Schools Thursday morning.

Students in attendance will be able to participate in four different workshops with professional theatre clinicians.

The workshops will include costume design, clowning, improvisation, and movement.

The event will begin today at 9:30 A.M.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Greene
Ayden Crips member gets 14 year sentence
Las Vegas police: Woman told employees ‘you will never catch me’ during retail theft
Police: Woman tells employee ‘You will never catch me’ while stealing items from store
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
Police say Virene Poliquin, a 68-year-old former school bus driver, is charged with nine...
Bus driver accused of assaulting students with disabilities
Camp Lejeune wildfire
Large brush fire burning at Camp Lejeune

Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish 3,000 acre brush fire.
Camp Lejeune brush fire at 100% containment
The winners of the contest will be announced at 4:00 P.M.
Coastal Plains Boys and Girls club to recognize Black History Month art contest winners
Police creates crime task force to lower crime rates
Kinston Crime Task Force holds third meeting
The current bridge is a two-lane, 2.8-mile swing-span bridge on U.S. 64 over the Alligator...
NCDOT to announce Alligator River Bridge replacement project