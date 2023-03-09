Camp Lejeune brush fire 100% contained; road remains closed

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - That huge brush fire burning at Camp Lejeune is now fully contained.

The fire started around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday and Marines say flames began to strengthen around 6:00 p.m.

Fire Chief Christopher Parker says 3,000 acres of land burned in the fire which could be seen for miles from the base.

Marines Road on Thursday morning remained closed as commanders discussed whether or not to reopen it because of lingering smoke in the area.

The heart of the fire was just off Marines Road near an Explosive Ordinance Disposal training ground. Parker says the fire likely started because of the combination of warm weather, lower humidity, and high winds.

“Well my first thought was I hope there’s no Marines getting trapped or caught behind it,” said Sneads Ferry resident Nancy Hendrick. Hendrick says she took video from her private dock Tuesday evening.

Officials say no buildings were damaged, and no Marines were injured.

Parker says 80 firefighters across 8 different agencies helped fight the flames.

