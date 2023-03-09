Coastal Plains Boys and Girls club to recognize Black History Month art contest winners

Advertise With Us
The winners of the contest will be announced at 4:00 P.M.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A number of winners will be recognized today for their participation in an annual Black History Month art contest.

Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines will join local US Cellular associates and the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain Jack Minges Unit for a celebration to recognize the winners of the contest.

The event will be held at the Club located at 621 W. Fire Tower Road in Winterville at 4:00 P.M.

The contest invited members of the club’s Jack Minges Unit to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.

Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys and Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.

Public voting for the finalists was made available online throughout the month of February.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

