Beaufort County ‘We Can’ sculpture seeks teams to participate

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - United Way is urging Beaufort County residents to bring donated goods to be built into something before being distributed.

Beaufort County United Way announced that the United We Can Sculpture Competition will be Saturday, April 1. This will take place at the Harbor District Market in Washington from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All items will be donated to the Eagle’s Wings Food Pantry and properly distributed.

Teams will construct their sculpture from 8-11 a.m. with cans and other props, afterwards, the sculptures will be on display until 2 p.m. when the winner will be announced.

The design can be as elaborate or simple as the team wants

Teams can use props, but 50% of the sculpture must be canned goods

The sculpture must fit in a 10′x10′ space

Labels cannot be altered in any way

“The United We Can food sculpture competition is a unique experience designed to engage communities in tackling food insecurity.” Sue Tidd, Executive Director said. “There are children who are going to bed hungry every night. Our elderly community members must choose between food or prescriptions. Hunger is real and it impacts people right here in Beaufort County. This competition is a fun way to fill the shelves of our local pantries.”

To register your team for the contest, and for the official rules, visit the Beaufort County United Way website https://unitedwaybc.net/united-we-can.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.